Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (71-61) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-56)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-PH

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-156) | PHI: (+132)

NYM: (-156) | PHI: (+132) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 2-0, 1.46 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-6, 3.44 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (2-0, 1.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.44 ERA). McLean has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be McLean's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Phillies are 8-6-0 ATS in Walker's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies have a 3-1 record in Walker's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (58.1%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Mets, Philadelphia is the underdog at +132, and New York is -156 playing at home.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Phillies are -160 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +132.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

Mets versus Phillies on Aug. 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 52 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 24-16 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 125 opportunities.

The Mets are 60-65-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have compiled an 8-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Philadelphia has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Phillies have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-68-7).

The Phillies have a 64-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .251 with 107 walks and 96 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .492.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a home run, nine walks and six RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season. He's batting .264.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (133) this season, and 63 of those have gone for extra bases.

Alonso enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .280 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .254 with a .324 OBP and 71 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks and four RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-best OBP (.369), while leading the Phillies in hits (120). He's batting .245 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner is slugging .449 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average is seventh among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 54 walks.

Bryson Stott is batting .246 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 45 walks.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

