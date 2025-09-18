Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (71-80) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-110)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSFL

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-152) | COL: (+128)

MIA: (-152) | COL: (+128) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

MIA: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 9-12, 5.53 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 6-6, 6.14 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (9-12, 5.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Tanner Gordon (6-6, 6.14 ERA). Alcantara's team is 14-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Alcantara's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). When Gordon starts, the Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 7-5 in Gordon's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (58.9%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -152 favorite on the road.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Rockies are -120 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -100.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

Marlins versus Rockies, on Sept. 18, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 11, or 42.3%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Miami has come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 147 opportunities.

The Marlins are 83-64-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 37-106 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25.9% of those games).

Colorado has a 31-98 record (winning just 24% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-78-5 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 40.1% of their games this season, going 59-88-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .369.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .280/.339/.353 this season and a team-best OPS of .692.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez leads Miami with 114 hits. He is batting .230 this season and 50 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Ramirez enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Eric Wagaman has nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Wagaman has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a slugging percentage of .524 and has 137 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 10th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Jordan Beck has a team-high .330 on-base percentage.

Tyler Freeman is batting .279 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

