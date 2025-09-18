Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18
Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.
On Thursday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Colorado Rockies.
Marlins vs Rockies Game Info
- Miami Marlins (71-80) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-110)
- Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and FDSFL
Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIA: (-152) | COL: (+128)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 9-12, 5.53 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 6-6, 6.14 ERA
The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (9-12, 5.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Tanner Gordon (6-6, 6.14 ERA). Alcantara's team is 14-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Alcantara's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). When Gordon starts, the Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 7-5 in Gordon's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Marlins win (58.9%)
Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -152 favorite on the road.
Marlins vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Rockies are -120 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -100.
Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under
- Marlins versus Rockies, on Sept. 18, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Marlins have been victorious in 11, or 42.3%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Miami has come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 147 opportunities.
- The Marlins are 83-64-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rockies have compiled a 37-106 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25.9% of those games).
- Colorado has a 31-98 record (winning just 24% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.
- The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-78-5 record against the over/under.
- The Rockies have covered 40.1% of their games this season, going 59-88-0 ATS.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .369.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .280/.339/.353 this season and a team-best OPS of .692.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.
- Agustin Ramirez leads Miami with 114 hits. He is batting .230 this season and 50 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Ramirez enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Eric Wagaman has nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
- Wagaman has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has racked up a slugging percentage of .524 and has 137 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Mickey Moniak is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- Jordan Beck has a team-high .330 on-base percentage.
- Tyler Freeman is batting .279 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.
Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head
- 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
