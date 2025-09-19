Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (79-74) vs. Washington Nationals (62-91)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and MASN2

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-205) | WSH: (+172)

NYM: (-205) | WSH: (+172) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

NYM: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Mets) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 1.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Brandon Sproat (0-1) to the mound, while Andrew Alvarez (1-0) will take the ball for the Nationals. Sproat has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sproat's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals are 2-1-0 ATS in Alvarez's three starts with a set spread. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Alvarez starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (63.2%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Nationals reveal New York as the favorite (-205) and Washington as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +106 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -128.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Nationals contest on Sept. 19, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 60 times (57.7%) in those games.

New York has a record of 16-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 146 opportunities.

The Mets are 68-78-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 53-72 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.4% of those games).

Washington has a 6-14 record (winning only 30% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-61-7).

The Nationals have gone 72-75-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.394) and total hits (143) this season. He's batting .263 batting average while slugging .528.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is ninth in slugging.

Soto has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .793, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season. He's batting .265.

He is 50th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified batters.

Lindor brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .216 with a double, a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .270 with a .526 slugging percentage and 121 RBI this year.

Alonso takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .421 with four home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .261 with a .326 OBP and 86 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks while batting .260. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 66th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

James Wood's 145 hits, .351 on-base percentage and .464 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .256.

Including all qualified players, he is 82nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

