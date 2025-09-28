Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (75-86) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (71-90)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SportsNet PT

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-200) | PIT: (+168)

ATL: (-200) | PIT: (+168) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130)

ATL: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 9-11, 5.89 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 2-0, 3.57 ERA

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (9-11) for the Braves and Johan Oviedo (2-0) for the Pirates. When Morton starts, his team is 8-17-0 against the spread this season. Morton's team is 4-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Oviedo starts, the Pirates are 6-2-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Oviedo's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (60.1%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Pirates, Atlanta is the favorite at -200, and Pittsburgh is +168 playing on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Braves are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +108 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -130.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

Braves versus Pirates on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (52%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won 12 of 17 games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 155 opportunities.

The Braves are 69-86-0 against the spread in their 155 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 42.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-61).

Pittsburgh has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-87-7).

The Pirates have covered 54.6% of their games this season, going 83-69-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.481) and total hits (168) this season. He has a .271 batting average.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Michael Harris II has 26 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .268.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Harris heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Baldwin enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 21 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Ozuna has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has totaled 143 hits with a .399 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 104th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and a walk.

Spencer Horwitz has 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 walks while batting .273. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated a team-high .333 on-base percentage.

Oneil Cruz has 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .200.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/26/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/25/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!