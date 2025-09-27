Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (82-78) vs. Miami Marlins (78-82)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | MIA: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | MIA: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 11-8, 3.66 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 7-5, 4.20 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (11-8) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (7-5). Holmes' team is 12-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team is 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 10-7-0 against the spread when Perez starts. The Marlins are 7-3 in Pérez's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (51.1%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Marlins, New York is the favorite at -124, and Miami is +106 playing at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Mets are +132 to cover, and the Marlins are -160.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

Mets versus Marlins on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 62 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 49 times in 92 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 153 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 71-82-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 61 of the 126 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.4%).

Miami has a record of 49-52 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (48.5%).

The Marlins have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-77-1).

The Marlins have a 90-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 152 hits and an OBP of .396 this season. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .531.

He ranks 50th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 65 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 46th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with four home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 167 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.346/.519.

Alonso takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 152 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .343 on-base percentage while slugging .353. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .283.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Agustin Ramirez has collected 123 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .251.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

