Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

On Friday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (82-77) vs. Miami Marlins (77-82)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and WPIX

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-132) | MIA: (+112)

NYM: (-132) | MIA: (+112) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+120) | MIA: +1.5 (-144)

NYM: -1.5 (+120) | MIA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Mets) - 0-1, 3.94 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 10-12, 5.48 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Brandon Sproat (0-1, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (10-12, 5.48 ERA). Sproat and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Sproat's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins are 15-15-0 ATS in Alcantara's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 11-12 in Alcantara's 23 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (50.3%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Mets, Miami is the underdog at +112, and New York is -132 playing on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Marlins. The Mets are +120 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -144.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Marlins contest on Sept. 26 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 62 times (57.4%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 43-36 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 72 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 71-81-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 60-65 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48% of those games).

Miami has a 44-49 record (winning 47.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 154 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-76-1).

The Marlins have collected an 89-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 150 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 54th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season. He's batting .267.

His batting average is 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Pete Alonso has collected 166 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .520 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Nimmo enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a home run and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 113th and he is 132nd in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez's 122 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .231 while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He is currently 133rd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Xavier Edwards has put up a .338 on-base percentage and a .350 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .251.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

