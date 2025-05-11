Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Mets vs Cubs Game Info

New York Mets (25-14) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-17)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Roku

Mets vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192)

NYM: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 5-1, 2.50 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 3-2, 2.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Griffin Canning (5-1) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-2) will get the nod for the Cubs. Canning and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Canning has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Cubs have gone 2-5-0 ATS in Boyd's seven starts with a set spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Boyd starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.4%)

Mets vs Cubs Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cubs Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Mets are +158 to cover, and the Cubs are -192.

Mets vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mets-Cubs on May 11, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 19, or 70.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 17-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 20-18-0 against the spread in their 38 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs are 8-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 3-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (33.3%).

The Cubs have played in 37 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-12-1).

The Cubs have a 19-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 46 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .627. He's batting .324.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among all qualified, he ranks 57th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has hit eight homers with a team-high .497 SLG this season.

Lindor has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has seven home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Nimmo has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double and three walks.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has racked up an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .559, and has 43 hits, all club-highs for the Cubs (while batting .283).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is eighth in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .267. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average ranks 61st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Ian Happ has a team-best .381 slugging percentage.

Carson Kelly is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Mets vs Cubs Head to Head

5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/30/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

