Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KUNP and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (3-10) are underdogs (+4) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-6) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on KUNP and KFAA. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -4 230.5 -172 +142

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (63.8%)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have put together a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 13 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in five opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in seven opportunities on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in five opportunities this season (80%). On the road, they have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (2-2-0) than at home (3-6-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (44.4%, four of nine) compared to on the road (25%, one of four).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.3 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 26.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Jerami Grant is averaging 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gets the Mavericks 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, P.J. Washington gives the Mavericks 14.7 points, 7.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks receive 12.2 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.9 boards and 4.8 assists.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

