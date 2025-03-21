Mavericks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Mavericks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, FDSDET, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (33-37) are underdogs (+8.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (39-31) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on KFAA, FDSDET, and WFAA. The point total is 236 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8.5 236 -370 +295

Mavericks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (51.4%)

Mavericks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a 38-28-4 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 70 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 35 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 38 of 70 opportunities (54.3%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 34 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 36 games when playing on the road.

The Pistons have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 34 home matchups (47.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 19 of 36 games (52.8%).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (17-17-1) than away (16-18-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (42.9%, 15 of 35) than away (65.7%, 23 of 35).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 boards and 9.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 11.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.9 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Kyrie Irving gets the Mavericks 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Mavericks are getting 14.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Klay Thompson.

The Mavericks receive 10.7 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the field.

