Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 26

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, BSSW, and BSSC

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ESPN, BSSW, and BSSC at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 214.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -4.5 -114 -108 214.5 -110 -110 -189 +160

Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 48 times in 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 38-43-1 this season.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 37 times.

Clippers games this season have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time (37 out of 82 games with a set point total).

In home games, Dallas has a worse record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (27-14-0).

At home, the Mavericks eclipse the total 39% of the time (16 of 41 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 51.2% of games (21 of 41).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread on the road (20-21-0) than at home (18-22-1) this season.

Clippers games have gone above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41), and 46.3% of the time away (19 of 41).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals (seventh in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 5.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (ninth in NBA).

Daniel Gafford averages 11.0 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Clippers.

Per game, Paul George gives the Clippers 22.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (sixth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, James Harden gives the Clippers 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Ivica Zubac provides the Clippers 11.7 points, 9.2 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Clippers are receiving 11.1 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

