Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
Mavericks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ABC and ESPN+
The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) are 8-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (31-14) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The game starts at 5:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Celtics
|-8
|220.5
|-319
|+260
Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Celtics win (51.9%)
Mavericks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics have gone 18-26-1 against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks have 23 wins against the spread in 45 games this year.
- This season, Celtics games have hit the over 19 times.
- Mavericks games this season have hit the over 22 times in 45 opportunities (48.9%).
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-11-1) than it has in home games (8-15-0).
- The Celtics have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (56.5%) than road tilts (27.3%).
- Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (12-10-0) than on the road (11-12-0) this year.
- Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 22) than on the road (14 of 23) this year.
Celtics Leaders
- Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 9.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 23 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
- Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.
Mavericks Leaders
- Per game, Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- P.J. Washington averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 70.7% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).
- The Mavericks get 10.3 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- The Mavericks get 13.6 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists.
