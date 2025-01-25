Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Mavericks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) are 8-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (31-14) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The game starts at 5:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8 220.5 -319 +260

Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (51.9%)

Mavericks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 18-26-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 23 wins against the spread in 45 games this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 19 times.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over 22 times in 45 opportunities (48.9%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-11-1) than it has in home games (8-15-0).

The Celtics have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (56.5%) than road tilts (27.3%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (12-10-0) than on the road (11-12-0) this year.

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 22) than on the road (14 of 23) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 9.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 4.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 70.7% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

The Mavericks get 10.3 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Mavericks get 13.6 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

