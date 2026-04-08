Masters Betting Picks and Predictions: First Round Leader Best Bets

Betting the First Round Leader (FRL) market at the Masters is very different from betting the outright winner.

You’re targeting players who:

Start fast (low Round 1 scoring averages)

Can spike with the putter

Are comfortable early at Augusta (course knowledge matters immediately)

Key Masters FRL Trends

Recent winners start fast: Each of the last 8 Masters winners were inside the top 5 after Round 1

Each of the last 8 Masters winners were inside the top 5 after Round 1 Position matters: 11 of the last 12 Masters winners were inside the top 11 after Thursday

11 of the last 12 Masters winners were inside the top 11 after Thursday Low scoring benchmark: FRL scores are typically 65–67 (-5 to -7) in calm conditions

FRL scores are typically 65–67 (-5 to -7) in calm conditions Repeat fast starters exist: Players like Spieth, Rose, and Rahm consistently show up early on leaderboards

Strategy: Target aggressive scorers, elite iron players, and strong putters — especially those with proven Augusta starts.

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best first-round leader bets for the 2026 Masters.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters First Round Leader Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

Augusta Fit: 2023 Masters winner

2023 Masters winner Early Scoring Profile: Historically fast starter in majors

Historically fast starter in majors Recent Form: Multiple runner-ups + win globally entering Augusta

Rahm’s combination of elite SG: Approach + controlled aggression makes him dangerous on Thursday. He tends to attack pins early before Augusta firms up over the weekend.

Metric Edge:

Top-tier proximity with mid-to-long irons

Above-average birdie rate on par 5s (critical for early scoring)

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

Recent Form: Multiple wins entering Masters week

Multiple wins entering Masters week Augusta Trend: Back-to-back top-6 finishes

Back-to-back top-6 finishes Style Fit: High birdie rate when dialed

Bryson is exactly what you want in an FRL bet: high volatility + scoring bursts. He can rack up birdies in clusters, especially on Augusta’s par 5s.

Metric Edge:

Elite driving distance → shorter approach shots

High birdie-or-better percentage

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

Recent Form: PLAYERS Championship winner

PLAYERS Championship winner Stats: Top-10 SG: Total

Top-10 SG: Total Augusta History: Early-round success (T7, T9 finishes)

Young is one of the best pure scorers in the field when his irons are dialed.

Metric Edge:

Strong SG: Off-the-Tee → scoring opportunities

Aggressive mindset (ideal for Thursday, not always Sunday)

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

Augusta History: Multiple Round 1 leads

Multiple Round 1 leads Course Comfort: One of the best Augusta performers ever

One of the best Augusta performers ever Skillset: Elite putting + creativity

Spieth is a classic FRL specialist at Augusta. He thrives on early-week creativity before pressure builds.

Metric Edge:

Strong SG: Putting splits at Augusta

High birdie conversion on tricky greens

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

History: Multiple first-round leads at Augusta

Multiple first-round leads at Augusta Recent Example: Shot 65 to lead Round 1 in 2025

Shot 65 to lead Round 1 in 2025 Course Knowledge: Elite

Rose consistently starts fast at Augusta — more than almost anyone in the field.

Metric Edge:

Strong Round 1 scoring average historically

Experience navigating early pin positions

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

Augusta Results: 2nd (debut), 7th

2nd (debut), 7th Recent Form: Elite finishes in big events

Elite finishes in big events Skillset: High-end ball-striking

Åberg’s ability to gain strokes tee-to-green immediately makes him dangerous from the opening tee shot.

Metric Edge:

Elite SG: Approach consistency

Strong driving → easier scoring looks

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

Augusta History: Former winner

Former winner Strength: Elite iron play

Elite iron play Volatility: Putting-dependent

Hideki is a classic FRL candidate because when the irons are dialed, he generates birdie looks at a high rate.

Metric Edge:

Top-tier SG: Approach

Consistent green-in-regulation (GIR%)

Why He’s a Strong FRL Play

Augusta History: 2018 champion + multiple top finishes

2018 champion + multiple top finishes Skillset: Short game + scrambling

Short game + scrambling Trend: Overperforms baseline at Augusta

Reed thrives in early rounds where creativity and touch matter most.

Metric Edge:

Strong scrambling → avoids bogeys

High conversion rate on mid-range putts

FRL Betting Strategy for Augusta

Target These Player Types:

Elite iron players (Rahm, Hideki, Åberg)

Aggressive scorers (Bryson, Cameron Young)

Augusta specialists (Spieth, Reed, Rose)

Avoid:

Slow starters

Players reliant on weekend grind

Conservative strategists early in tournaments

Best First Round Leader Bets (Summary)

Top Tier

Jon Rahm

Bryson DeChambeau

Best Value

Cameron Young

Ludvig Åberg

Course Specialists

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Patrick Reed

Longshot with Upside

Hideki Matsuyama

Masters best bets and picks.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.