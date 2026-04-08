Masters Betting Picks and Predictions: First Round Leader Best Bets
Betting the First Round Leader (FRL) market at the Masters is very different from betting the outright winner.
You’re targeting players who:
- Start fast (low Round 1 scoring averages)
- Can spike with the putter
- Are comfortable early at Augusta (course knowledge matters immediately)
Key Masters FRL Trends
- Recent winners start fast: Each of the last 8 Masters winners were inside the top 5 after Round 1
- Position matters: 11 of the last 12 Masters winners were inside the top 11 after Thursday
- Low scoring benchmark: FRL scores are typically 65–67 (-5 to -7) in calm conditions
- Repeat fast starters exist: Players like Spieth, Rose, and Rahm consistently show up early on leaderboards
Strategy: Target aggressive scorers, elite iron players, and strong putters — especially those with proven Augusta starts.
Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best first-round leader bets for the 2026 Masters.
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
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Masters First Round Leader Best Bets, Picks and Predictions
Jon Rahm (+1900)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- Augusta Fit: 2023 Masters winner
- Early Scoring Profile: Historically fast starter in majors
- Recent Form: Multiple runner-ups + win globally entering Augusta
Rahm’s combination of elite SG: Approach + controlled aggression makes him dangerous on Thursday. He tends to attack pins early before Augusta firms up over the weekend.
Metric Edge:
- Top-tier proximity with mid-to-long irons
- Above-average birdie rate on par 5s (critical for early scoring)
Bryson DeChambeau (+1700)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- Recent Form: Multiple wins entering Masters week
- Augusta Trend: Back-to-back top-6 finishes
- Style Fit: High birdie rate when dialed
Bryson is exactly what you want in an FRL bet: high volatility + scoring bursts. He can rack up birdies in clusters, especially on Augusta’s par 5s.
Metric Edge:
- Elite driving distance → shorter approach shots
- High birdie-or-better percentage
Cameron Young (+2200)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- Recent Form: PLAYERS Championship winner
- Stats: Top-10 SG: Total
- Augusta History: Early-round success (T7, T9 finishes)
Young is one of the best pure scorers in the field when his irons are dialed.
Metric Edge:
- Strong SG: Off-the-Tee → scoring opportunities
- Aggressive mindset (ideal for Thursday, not always Sunday)
Jordan Spieth (+3000)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- Augusta History: Multiple Round 1 leads
- Course Comfort: One of the best Augusta performers ever
- Skillset: Elite putting + creativity
Spieth is a classic FRL specialist at Augusta. He thrives on early-week creativity before pressure builds.
Metric Edge:
- Strong SG: Putting splits at Augusta
- High birdie conversion on tricky greens
Justin Rose (+2500)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- History: Multiple first-round leads at Augusta
- Recent Example: Shot 65 to lead Round 1 in 2025
- Course Knowledge: Elite
Rose consistently starts fast at Augusta — more than almost anyone in the field.
Metric Edge:
- Strong Round 1 scoring average historically
- Experience navigating early pin positions
Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- Augusta Results: 2nd (debut), 7th
- Recent Form: Elite finishes in big events
- Skillset: High-end ball-striking
Åberg’s ability to gain strokes tee-to-green immediately makes him dangerous from the opening tee shot.
Metric Edge:
- Elite SG: Approach consistency
- Strong driving → easier scoring looks
Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- Augusta History: Former winner
- Strength: Elite iron play
- Volatility: Putting-dependent
Hideki is a classic FRL candidate because when the irons are dialed, he generates birdie looks at a high rate.
Metric Edge:
- Top-tier SG: Approach
- Consistent green-in-regulation (GIR%)
Patrick Reed (+3000)
Why He’s a Strong FRL Play
- Augusta History: 2018 champion + multiple top finishes
- Skillset: Short game + scrambling
- Trend: Overperforms baseline at Augusta
Reed thrives in early rounds where creativity and touch matter most.
Metric Edge:
- Strong scrambling → avoids bogeys
- High conversion rate on mid-range putts
FRL Betting Strategy for Augusta
Target These Player Types:
- Elite iron players (Rahm, Hideki, Åberg)
- Aggressive scorers (Bryson, Cameron Young)
- Augusta specialists (Spieth, Reed, Rose)
Avoid:
- Slow starters
- Players reliant on weekend grind
- Conservative strategists early in tournaments
Best First Round Leader Bets (Summary)
Top Tier
- Jon Rahm
- Bryson DeChambeau
Best Value
- Cameron Young
- Ludvig Åberg
Course Specialists
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Rose
- Patrick Reed
Longshot with Upside
- Hideki Matsuyama
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.