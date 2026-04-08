Masters First Round Leader Betting Odds for Every Golfer in the Field

The Masters starts tomorrow, and one of the fun ways to get involved in the event is through the first-round leader market.

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the first-round leader odds for 2026.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters Betting Odds: First Round Leader Odds

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +1300 Jon Rahm +1700 Bryson DeChambeau +1900 Xander Schauffele +1900 Rory McIlroy +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 Ludvig Åberg +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Masters First Round Leader Predictions

Check out our article on the Masters first round leader best bets.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.