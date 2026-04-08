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Golf

Masters First Round Leader Betting Odds for Every Golfer in the Field

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Masters First Round Leader Betting Odds for Every Golfer in the Field

The Masters starts tomorrow, and one of the fun ways to get involved in the event is through the first-round leader market.

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the first-round leader odds for 2026.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

FanDuel Promo for First Round Leader

Get a Bet Reset Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager for the Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Masters Betting Odds: First Round Leader Odds

Player
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1300
Jon Rahm+1700
Bryson DeChambeau+1900
Xander Schauffele+1900
Rory McIlroy+2000
Tommy Fleetwood+2200
Ludvig Åberg+2200

Masters First Round Leader Predictions

Check out our article on the Masters first round leader best bets.

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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