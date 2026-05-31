Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (32-27) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-26)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | STL: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166)

CHC: -1.5 (+138) | STL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 0-1, 16.62 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 2-3, 4.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (0-1) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (2-3) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Wicks and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wicks has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Liberatore starts, the Cardinals have gone 6-5-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.8%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Cardinals, Chicago is the favorite at -116, and St. Louis is -102 playing at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -166 to cover.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Cardinals game on May 31, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (55.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 20-17 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 58 opportunities.

In 58 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 24-34-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 25 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.3%).

St. Louis has gone 21-21 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (50%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-28-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 58.2% of their games this season, going 32-23-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 while slugging .359.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Ian Happ has 49 hits, which leads Chicago batters this season. He's batting .234 with 24 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 111th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Happ has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .417 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .238 with 40 walks and 26 runs scored.

Busch enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with five walks and five RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .237 with a .327 OBP and 26 RBI for Chicago this season.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 61 hits with a .557 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Cardinals. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 22nd, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has a .386 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .428.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .280.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .244 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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