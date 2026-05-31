Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Seattle Mariners (29-29) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-25)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Dbacks.TV

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | ARI: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | ARI: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)

SEA: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 1-0, 2.25 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-3, 5.25 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryce Miller (1-0, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.25 ERA). Miller has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Miller's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Kelly's starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-2 in Kelly's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54.3%)

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -148 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Diamondbacks are -172 to cover, and the Mariners are +142.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Mariners-Diamondbacks game on May 31 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 27, or 50.9%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 10-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 22-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 29 total times this season. They've finished 11-18 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Arizona has a record of 5-7 (41.7%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 55 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-25-2).

The Diamondbacks have covered 60% of their games this season, going 33-22-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 63 hits and an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .467. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 46th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .320 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifiers, he is 60th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Naylor heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two walks and two RBIs.

J.P. Crawford is batting .218 with a .344 OBP and 22 RBI for Seattle this season.

Crawford has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has totaled 57 hits with a .390 on-base percentage, leading the Diamondbacks in both statistics. He's batting .294 and slugging .546.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .467 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 46th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .295 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .232 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks.

Mariners vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/29/2026: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/11/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 10-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2025: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/28/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/26/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2023: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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