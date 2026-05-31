Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-28)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | PHI: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | PHI: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+172) | PHI: +1.5 (-210)

LAD: -1.5 (+172) | PHI: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 4-4, 3.09 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-5, 5.40 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-4, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Andrew Painter (1-5, 5.40 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Phillies are 1-8-0 ATS in Painter's nine starts with a set spread. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for five Painter starts this season -- they lost every time.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.1%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -120 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Phillies. The Dodgers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Phillies are -210.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Phillies game on May 31 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 37, or 66.1%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 35 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 24 of 57 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 31-26-0 against the spread in their 57 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have won 35.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-11).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Philadelphia has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 56 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-30-2).

The Phillies have covered just 30.4% of their games this season, going 17-39-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (63) this season. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406. He's batting .279 and slugging .503.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 37th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Ohtani brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 55 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.366/.473.

Freeman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 48 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .392.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .261 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 64th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads his team with 49 hits. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .612 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 102nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has accumulated a .355 on-base percentage and a .484 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Phillies.

Trea Turner has nine doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .222.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

5/29/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/9/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/8/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 10/6/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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