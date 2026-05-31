Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (35-20) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-36)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and ABTV

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-198) | LAA: (+166)

TB: (-198) | LAA: (+166) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

TB: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 5-2, 2.52 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-3, 4.99 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.99 ERA). McClanahan's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McClanahan's team has been victorious in 87.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-1. The Angels have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels have a 3-6 record in Kochanowicz's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (66.7%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

The Rays vs Angels moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -198 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +166 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Rays are +114 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -137.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The Rays-Angels contest on May 31 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 21 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -198.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 54 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 32-22-0 against the spread in their 54 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have gone 17-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

In the 58 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-31-0).

The Angels have gone 29-29-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (63) this season. He has a .317 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .273 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 46th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging in the majors.

Caminero brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .291 with a .490 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Aranda takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 62 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .344.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-best OBP (.412), while leading the Angels in hits (49). He's batting .241 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 95th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto's .435 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .235 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jo Adell has a .390 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels.

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .211.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

5/30/2026: 14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/29/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/6/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/5/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/4/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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