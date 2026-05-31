Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (22-36) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-37)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | COL: (-102)

SF: (-116) | COL: (-102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160)

SF: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-6, 4.60 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-0, 5.85 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Tanner Gordon. Ray and his team have a record of 5-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. Gordon has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for one Gordon start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (50.1%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -102 underdog at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -160 to cover.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

Giants versus Rockies, on May 31, has an over/under of 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 23-35-0 against the spread in their 58 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have a 22-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Colorado has a 21-35 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-31-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 53.4% of their games this season, going 31-27-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.790) this season. He has a .322 batting average, an on-base percentage of .365, and a slugging percentage of .425.

He is third in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (55) this season while batting .288 with 25 extra-base hits. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 25th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in the majors.

Schmitt has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Lee has recorded at least one base hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs.

Rafael Devers is batting .242 with a .288 OBP and 29 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a team-best .443 slugging percentage. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman's 49 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified players, he is 89th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston a has .367 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is batting .288 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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