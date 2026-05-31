Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (35-22) vs. Athletics (27-30)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-1, 3.55 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 4-2, 5.73 ERA

The probable starters are Will Warren (6-1) for the Yankees and Jacob Lopez (4-2) for the Athletics. Warren's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has been victorious in 81.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-2. The Athletics have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Lopez's nine starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +105 to cover, while the Athletics are -126 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Athletics on May 31, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 32 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 18 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 54 games with a total this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 28-26-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 19 of the 37 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.4%).

The Athletics have a record of 6-7 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (46.2%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 27-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 57 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .654. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average, as well.

He is 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Rice hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Aaron Judge is batting .252 with a .549 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 38 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Grisham has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .427 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics. He's batting .274 while slugging .473.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 42nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has collected 62 hits while slugging .533. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .212 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .333 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

5/29/2026: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/9/2026: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/8/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/7/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2025: 12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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