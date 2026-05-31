Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31
Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.
The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Athletics Game Info
- New York Yankees (35-22) vs. Athletics (27-30)
- Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES
Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | OAK: (+130)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | OAK: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-1, 3.55 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 4-2, 5.73 ERA
The probable starters are Will Warren (6-1) for the Yankees and Jacob Lopez (4-2) for the Athletics. Warren's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has been victorious in 81.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-2. The Athletics have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Lopez's nine starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.
Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)
Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.
Yankees vs Athletics Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +105 to cover, while the Athletics are -126 to cover.
Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Athletics on May 31, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
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Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 32 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 18 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 54 games with a total this season.
- In 54 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 28-26-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics have won 19 of the 37 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.4%).
- The Athletics have a record of 6-7 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (46.2%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-29-1 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have put together a 27-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.4% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice has 57 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .654. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average, as well.
- He is 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Rice hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .373.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 34th.
- Aaron Judge is batting .252 with a .549 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.
- Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 38 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .389.
- Grisham has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Nick Kurtz a has .427 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics. He's batting .274 while slugging .473.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 42nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.
- Shea Langeliers has collected 62 hits while slugging .533. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .212 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Carlos Cortes is batting .333 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.
Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/29/2026: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/9/2026: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 4/8/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/7/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 6/29/2025: 12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 6/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
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