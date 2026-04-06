Masters Picks and Predictions: Best Bets for the 2026 Masters

The 2026 Masters Tournament returns to Augusta National as the most unique major on the golf calendar — a course where history, ball-striking, and course familiarity matter more than anywhere else.

The betting board is led by Scottie Scheffler (+500), Jon Rahm (+850), Bryson DeChambeau (+1200) and Rory McIlroy (+1200), with a clear tier of elite contenders behind them.

At Augusta, the winning profile is consistent:

Elite Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green

Strong approach play

Proven course history

Recent top-tier form

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, combining outright winners and value picks.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

Best Bet: Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Scheffler is still the most complete golfer in the world — and Augusta is his best course.

Key Metrics & Stats:

Never finished outside Top 20 at Augusta

2 Masters wins (2022, 2024)

Top 3 in SG: Total and scoring average

Multiple wins over last 12 months

Why he wins:

1. Elite Augusta history

Scheffler has the best course consistency in the field. Augusta rewards familiarity, and Scheffler has solved it.

2. Ball-striking dominance

He ranks near the top in:

SG: Approach

SG: Tee-to-Green

Those are the most predictive metrics at Augusta.

3. Winning form

Scheffler has won 7 of his last 17 worldwide starts, showing elite closing ability.

Prediction:

Scheffler is the safest and most likely winner.

Best Value Bet: Rory McIlroy (+1200)

McIlroy enters as the defending Masters champion, finally completing the career Grand Slam in 2025.

Key Metrics & Stats:

2025 Masters Champion

Top 5 in SG: Total

Elite driving distance + scoring ability

Why he wins:

1. Mental breakthrough

Winning last year removes:

Pressure narrative

Augusta mental block

2. Course fit

Augusta favors:

Long hitters

High ball flight

McIlroy is elite in both.

3. Consistent elite form

McIlroy continues to produce:

Wins

Top-10 finishes

Strong strokes gained metrics

Risk factor:

Minor injury concerns (back issues reported)

Prediction:

McIlroy is the biggest threat to Scheffler.

High-Upside Bet: Jon Rahm (+850)

Rahm is one of the most consistent major performers of this era.

Key Metrics & Stats:

2023 Masters Champion

Multiple Top-10 finishes at Augusta

Strong recent form with multiple runner-up finishes

Why he wins:

1. Augusta consistency

Rahm rarely plays poorly at Augusta:

Excellent short game

Elite approach play

2. Recent form spike

Win in Hong Kong

Multiple runner-up finishes entering Masters

3. Complete skill set

Rahm has no weaknesses:

Driving

Iron play

Short game

Prediction:

Rahm has both floor and ceiling to win.

Breakout Pick: Ludvig Åberg (+1600)

Åberg is one of the most dangerous young players in the field.

Key Metrics & Stats:

Runner-up in Masters debut

Top-10 in second appearance

Strong SG: Approach profile

Why he wins:

1. Elite ball-striking

Augusta is a second-shot golf course — Åberg excels here.

2. Rapid development

Few players have adapted to Augusta this quickly.

3. Current form

Recent top finishes indicate he’s trending upward.

Prediction:

Åberg is the best breakout candidate.

Sleeper Bet: Collin Morikawa (+3300)

Morikawa is one of the best iron players in the world — a critical factor at Augusta.

Key Metrics & Stats:

Top 3 in SG: Approach

Top 5 in Greens in Regulation

Consistent Top-20 finishes at Augusta

Why he wins:

1. Elite iron play

Augusta rewards precision approach shots — Morikawa is elite.

2. Recent form

Win at Pebble Beach

Top-5 finishes entering Masters

3. Major pedigree

Multiple major wins

Proven under pressure

Risk factor:

Minor injury concerns entering tournament

Prediction:

If healthy, Morikawa is one of the best value bets.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.