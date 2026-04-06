Masters Picks and Predictions: Best Bets for the 2026 Masters
The 2026 Masters Tournament returns to Augusta National as the most unique major on the golf calendar — a course where history, ball-striking, and course familiarity matter more than anywhere else.
The betting board is led by Scottie Scheffler (+500), Jon Rahm (+850), Bryson DeChambeau (+1200) and Rory McIlroy (+1200), with a clear tier of elite contenders behind them.
At Augusta, the winning profile is consistent:
- Elite Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green
- Strong approach play
- Proven course history
- Recent top-tier form
Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, combining outright winners and value picks.
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Masters Best Bets, Picks and Predictions
Best Bet: Scottie Scheffler (+500)
Scheffler is still the most complete golfer in the world — and Augusta is his best course.
Key Metrics & Stats:
- Never finished outside Top 20 at Augusta
- 2 Masters wins (2022, 2024)
- Top 3 in SG: Total and scoring average
- Multiple wins over last 12 months
Why he wins:
1. Elite Augusta history
Scheffler has the best course consistency in the field. Augusta rewards familiarity, and Scheffler has solved it.
2. Ball-striking dominance
He ranks near the top in:
- SG: Approach
- SG: Tee-to-Green
Those are the most predictive metrics at Augusta.
3. Winning form
Scheffler has won 7 of his last 17 worldwide starts, showing elite closing ability.
Prediction:
Scheffler is the safest and most likely winner.
Best Value Bet: Rory McIlroy (+1200)
McIlroy enters as the defending Masters champion, finally completing the career Grand Slam in 2025.
Key Metrics & Stats:
- 2025 Masters Champion
- Top 5 in SG: Total
- Elite driving distance + scoring ability
Why he wins:
1. Mental breakthrough
Winning last year removes:
- Pressure narrative
- Augusta mental block
2. Course fit
Augusta favors:
- Long hitters
- High ball flight
McIlroy is elite in both.
3. Consistent elite form
McIlroy continues to produce:
- Wins
- Top-10 finishes
- Strong strokes gained metrics
Risk factor:
- Minor injury concerns (back issues reported)
Prediction:
McIlroy is the biggest threat to Scheffler.
High-Upside Bet: Jon Rahm (+850)
Rahm is one of the most consistent major performers of this era.
Key Metrics & Stats:
- 2023 Masters Champion
- Multiple Top-10 finishes at Augusta
- Strong recent form with multiple runner-up finishes
Why he wins:
1. Augusta consistency
Rahm rarely plays poorly at Augusta:
- Excellent short game
- Elite approach play
2. Recent form spike
- Win in Hong Kong
- Multiple runner-up finishes entering Masters
3. Complete skill set
Rahm has no weaknesses:
- Driving
- Iron play
- Short game
Prediction:
Rahm has both floor and ceiling to win.
Breakout Pick: Ludvig Åberg (+1600)
Åberg is one of the most dangerous young players in the field.
Key Metrics & Stats:
- Runner-up in Masters debut
- Top-10 in second appearance
- Strong SG: Approach profile
Why he wins:
1. Elite ball-striking
Augusta is a second-shot golf course — Åberg excels here.
2. Rapid development
Few players have adapted to Augusta this quickly.
3. Current form
Recent top finishes indicate he’s trending upward.
Prediction:
Åberg is the best breakout candidate.
Sleeper Bet: Collin Morikawa (+3300)
Morikawa is one of the best iron players in the world — a critical factor at Augusta.
Key Metrics & Stats:
- Top 3 in SG: Approach
- Top 5 in Greens in Regulation
- Consistent Top-20 finishes at Augusta
Why he wins:
1. Elite iron play
Augusta rewards precision approach shots — Morikawa is elite.
2. Recent form
- Win at Pebble Beach
- Top-5 finishes entering Masters
3. Major pedigree
- Multiple major wins
- Proven under pressure
Risk factor:
- Minor injury concerns entering tournament
Prediction:
If healthy, Morikawa is one of the best value bets.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.