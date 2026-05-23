WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Saturday, May 23, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Sky Moneyline (+112)

Fire +5.5 (-110)

A'ja Wilson Over 23.5 Points (-114)

Saturday's WNBA slate brings us three games, two of which are nationally televised.

Which bets and props stand out for today's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Predictions and Picks for Today

Lynx vs. Sky -- Sky Moneyline (+112)

The Lynx are the better team on paper, but without Napheesa Collier — who remains out with bilateral ankle surgeries and isn't expected back until early June — Minnesota is operating well below its ceiling. Collier is the engine of everything the Lynx do on both ends, and her absence has already been felt: the team entered the week at 3-2.

The Sky, meanwhile, are 3-2 and have a real offensive identity built around Rickea Jackson, Skylar Diggins, and DiJonai Carrington. They've scored at least 83 points in three straight and in four of five games overall. Their offense gives them a good shot at pulling the upset over Minnesota.

Two expansion franchises squaring off for the first time creates a genuinely murky betting market, but the Toronto injury report tips the scales here. The Tempo are already without Julie Allemand, Isabelle Harrison, and Temi Fagbenle — three players who were expected to be meaningful contributors in Year 1. Allemand, in particular, is a significant loss: the Belgian point guard was drafted second overall in the expansion draft and is the glue piece of Toronto's offensive structure, averaging 5.0 assists in her last full WNBA season. Without her running the point, the Tempo's already-thin depth takes another hit.

Portland has its own issues — they come in at 2-3 and are very much still a work in progress under first-time WNBA head coach Alex Sarama — but they have Bridget Carleton anchoring the frontcourt and a rotation built around experienced veterans who play hard.

Getting plus points against a Toronto team this banged up is the angle I am backing backing.

The defending champions come into this one with a point to prove at Michelob Ultra Arena. A'ja Wilson put up 19 points in the Aces' season-opening loss to Phoenix — subpar by her historic standards — and she's averaging 25 points per game through the early stretch of 2026. This is a player who is clearly still one of the best in the world, and a home game against one of the weaker defensive teams in the league is the kind of spot where she can go off.

The Sparks ranked fourth-worst defensively in the WNBA last season with a 109.5 defensive rating, and their roster hasn't changed enough to meaningfully improve that.

Wilson is the anchor for everything Las Vegas does offensively — isolations in the post, pick-and-roll finishes with Chelsea Gray, pull-up jumpers off screens — and the Sparks simply do not have an answer for her size and skill combination. She can get to the over on her points prop.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.