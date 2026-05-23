Knicks vs. Cavs: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3 (May 23, 2026)

Knicks vs. Cavs Game 3 Top Bets at a Glance

Cavaliers Moneyline

Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 Points

Under 213.5 Total Points

The Knicks and Cavaliers continue their Eastern Conference Finals series today with Game 3 in Cleveland. New York owns a 2-0 series lead.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cavs vs Knicks Game 3: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline

Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers May 24 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been beaten just once at home this postseason, and they've got the desperation angle working for them as they try to avoid an 0-3 hole.

Cleveland had home court advantage in the palm of its hands Tuesday in Game 1, up 22 points in the fourth quarter, but it slipped away. The Knicks rallied in the second half again in Game 2, pulling away for the W. The Cavaliers cannot afford a 3-0 deficit. The urgency, the crowd, and the track record all point in one direction: Cleveland wins at home in Game 3.

Donovan Mitchell - Points Donovan Mitchell Over May 24 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists per game this season, with 1.5 steals per game — ninth in the NBA. The 27.5 threshold sits 0.4 points below his season average, but the contextual case is even stronger than the raw numbers.

Mitchell scored 26 in Game 2 despite the Knicks holding Cleveland to 39%. In Game 1, Mitchell was brilliant for three quarters, finishing with 29 points and six steals while James Harden orchestrated the offense with 15 points. In both road games, Mitchell's production was strong — but his fourth-quarter execution in the clutch dried up as New York's defensive pressure went up a notch.

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Mitchell should be aggressive from the jump, and this leg correlates well with the Cavs winning.

Total Points Under May 24 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At home, Cavs games go over the total just 41.5% of the time. Cleveland plays its best defense at home, and they've grinded out home Ws all postseason with the exception of Game 6 against Detroit.

The market has already compressed the total, accounting for how playoff basketball slows down compared to the regular season. But I think the total is still a little too high.

The Cavs' defense should be intense early and often, and I think that'll help push the game under 213.5 points.

SGP Odds at Publication: +468

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

