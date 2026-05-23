Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (30-20) vs. Athletics (26-25)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-CA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-108) | OAK: (-108)

SD: (-108) | OAK: (-108) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-178) | OAK: -1.5 (+146)

SD: +1.5 (-178) | OAK: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Padres) - 1-0, 5.40 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-2, 2.98 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with J.T. Ginn (2-2, 2.98 ERA). Giolito helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Giolito's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Athletics have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Ginn's starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.1%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The Padres vs Athletics moneyline has the Padres as a -108 favorite, while the Athletics are a -108 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

The Padres-Athletics game on May 23 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (60%) in those contests.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win 18 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 50 games with a total this season.

The Padres are 29-21-0 against the spread in their 50 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 18 of the 33 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.5%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Athletics have gone 18-15 (54.5%).

The Athletics have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).

The Athletics are 26-25-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .243 with three doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .379.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 99th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres in OBP (.335) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .254 while slugging .522.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 77th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Sheets takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Manny Machado is batting .179 with a .347 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Miguel Andujar is batting .289 with a .313 OBP and 17 RBI for San Diego this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up an on-base percentage of .443, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .281 and slugging .489.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 28th in slugging.

Kurtz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, six walks and eight RBIs.

Shea Langeliers' 59 hits and .564 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .314 with an on-base percentage of .387.

His batting average is eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .198 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .345 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Padres vs Athletics Head to Head

5/22/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/9/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2024: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/17/2023: 10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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