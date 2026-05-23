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Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Picks Tonight: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 23, 2026)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Picks Tonight: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 23, 2026)
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Picks & Predictions Tonight, May 23, 2026
Donovan Mitchell
Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 • May 23, 2026 8:00 PM ET • ABC

Knicks
vs.
Cavaliers

Game 3 Picks, Predictions & Best Bets, Tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Bet Now
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
Tonight's Best Bets
Best Bet , Spread
Moneyline -126 , Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
6-1 at home this postseason. Knicks are 15-26-1 ATS on the road. Donovan Mitchell erupts at home.
Score Prediction
Cavaliers
108
-
Knicks
102
Predicted Final

The Eastern Conference Finals shifts to Cleveland for the first time on Saturday night, and the narrative could not be more compelling heading into Game 3. The Knicks hold a commanding 2-0 series lead after winning both games at Madison Square Garden, with Jalen Brunson scoring 38 in Game 1 and leading another stunning second-half rally in Game 2. The New York Knicks are slight 2.5-point underdogs for Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday. Now the series moves to a building where Cleveland has been virtually unstoppable all postseason. Here is everything you need to know before you bet.

1

Cleveland's Home Court Is Historically Dominant

The contrast in road-versus-home performance is the defining betting narrative of the Cavs' postseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-1 at home this postseason but a dreadful 1-5 on the road. The Cavaliers covered the spread in only one of six road games, 16.7%, representing a catastrophic rate for bettors. That number is not a coincidence. Cleveland is a completely different team at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Their defensive intensity, crowd-driven energy, and Donovan Mitchell's attacking instincts all elevate in familiar surroundings.

CLE at Home
6-1
This Postseason
CLE on Road
1-5
This Postseason
NYK Road ATS
15-26-1
This Season

The Knicks, meanwhile, have been the polar opposite. NYK has home-court advantage and is 5-1 at home in the playoffs but hasn't rated out quite as well on the road.

2

The Game 2 Storyline Changes Everything Psychologically

The Knicks shot 52% from the field while holding the Cavaliers to 39% in Game 2. New York dished out 32 assists and scored 18 more points in the paint. Cleveland had home court advantage in the palm of its hands on Tuesday, up 22 points in the fourth quarter. The defense was playing great, but New York made an adjustment to turn up the dial on the Brunson Burner and escaped with a 2-0 series lead.

Donovan Mitchell , Post-Game 2

"Nothing to hang our head about. They protected home court, and we've seen this before so we're going to go to Game 3."

That 22-point fourth-quarter collapse is a scar that the Cavaliers will carry into Game 3. These situations usually break down in two ways in NBA playoff history: either the team that collapsed uses the collapse as fuel for a response, or the psychological damage carries over throughout the series. I think the Cavs will use it as fuel today.

3

The Spread Mathematics Favor Cleveland at Home

The Cavaliers are 33-47-2 against the spread this season. The Knicks are 42-39-1. When playing at home, Cleveland has a better record against the spread at 17-23-1 compared to its ATS record in away games at 16-24-1. In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, the Cavaliers have a 23-37-2 record against the spread. The Knicks have a 4-5 record against the spread in games they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

The 2.5-point number is low for a team that has been as good at home as the Cavs have been this postseason. There is also the desperation narrative as Cleveland simply can't afford to fall into an 0-3 hole.

4

Donovan Mitchell at Home Is the Critical Variable

27.9
PPG
4.5
RPG
5.7
APG
1.5
SPG (#9 NBA)
29
Pts G1 (Road)

In this specific series, Mitchell's numbers have been decent -- 29 points in Game 1 and 26 in Game 2 -- but his fourth-quarter performance in both Knicksreflected a team that ran out of answers in the clutch. At home, with the energy of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse driving him from the opening tip, Mitchell's attacking game can reach a different gear.

Mitchell was excellent in the final quarter of the team's two home wins over Detroit in the second round. Game 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse can unlock the final-quarter version of Mitchell the series has not yet seen.

5

The Harden-Cleveland Dynamic and Knicks' Away Limitations

Cavaliers Frontcourt , 2026 Season Averages
James Harden
23.6 PPG • 4.8 RPG • 8.0 APG
Evan Mobley
18.2 PPG • 9.0 RPG • 3.6 APG
Jarrett Allen
15.4 PPG • 8.5 RPG • 63.8% FG

The Cavaliers' three-headed supporting cast of Harden, Mobley, and Allen gives them a different look when all three are operating in sync at home, where Allen's above-the-rim presence and Mobley's switchability create problems that the Knicks' half-court offense cannot easily solve.

Against the spread, New York has been better at home at 27-13 than away at 15-26-1. That 15-26-1 road ATS record is the most important number in this entire preview. The Knicks are not a good road ATS team, and they are now going to one of the most hostile road environments in the Eastern Conference, against a team that has been great at home this postseason, down 0-2 and absolutely desperate.

6

Score Prediction

Based on Cleveland's home dominance, Mitchell's attacking profile at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the Knicks' road ATS limitations:

The Picks
Best Bet , Spread

The case is simple and supported by almost every data point in this preview. Cleveland is 6-1 at home this postseason. The Knicks are 15-26-1 ATS on the road. Mitchell erupts in front of his home crowd after back-to-back fourth-quarter collapses. The 2.5-point number is appealing for a desperate home team with this track record. Back Cleveland to win Game 3 and cut the deficit to 2-1.

CLE -2.5Moneyline CLE -126 • Total 213.5 • 8:00 PM ET on ABC
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All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. This article is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. Please bet responsibly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the spread for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 tonight?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, May 23, 2026. The spread is CLE -2.5 with a moneyline of Cleveland -126 and New York +108. The game total is set at 213.5. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on ABC. All odds are available and subject to change at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who wins Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 and what is the score prediction?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the pick to win Game 3 at home. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game this season and is a significantly more dangerous player at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse than on the road, where he struggled to close games in both New York losses. The Cavaliers are 6-1 at home this postseason compared to a dreadful 1-5 on the road. The New York Knicks carry a 15-26-1 road ATS record this season, one of the worst in the league, and are going to the most hostile road environment in the East. Our predicted final score is Cleveland 108, New York 102. You can bet the Cleveland Cavaliers spread and check live odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why did the Cavaliers lose Games 1 and 2 against the Knicks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers built a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 1 before watching Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks outscore them 44-11 over the final twelve-plus minutes to win 115-104 in overtime. In Game 2, the Knicks shot 52% from the field while holding the Cavaliers to 39%, dishing out 32 assists and scoring 18 more points in the paint in a dominant 109-93 victory. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points in Game 1 and 26 in Game 2, but Cleveland's fourth-quarter execution collapsed both times in the hostile Madison Square Garden environment. Game 3 shifts to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Cavaliers are 6-1 this postseason. Bet on the Cavaliers spread tonight at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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