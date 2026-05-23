Spurs vs. Thunder Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 24

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a 1-2 lead into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1.5 219.5 -122 +104

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (56.2%)

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Spurs have registered a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season.

In the Thunder's 82 games this year, they have 39 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 36 times this season.

Thunder games this year have hit the over on 45 of 82 set point totals (54.9%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed worse at home, covering 19 times in 40 home games, and 24 times in 42 road games.

The Spurs have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 40 home matchups (45%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 42 games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has had better results away (20-19-1) than at home (19-23-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Thunder's games have finished above the over/under at home (52.4%, 22 of 42) than on the road (57.5%, 23 of 40).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points for the Thunder, plus 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

The Thunder are receiving 17.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder get 8.6 points per game from Cason Wallace, plus 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Thunder are receiving 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Ajay Mitchell.

Per game, Isaiah Hartenstein provides the Thunder 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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