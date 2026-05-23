Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers playing the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (24-26) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-34)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

TEX: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

TEX: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 5-4, 3.62 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 1-4, 2.70 ERA

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (5-4) against the Angels and Walbert Urena (1-4). Eovaldi and his team are 5-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eovaldi's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Angels have a 5-1-0 ATS record in Urena's six starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 2-4 record in Urena's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (60.5%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rangers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +112, and Texas is -132 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Texas is +130 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels, on May 23, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 1-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 50 opportunities.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 26-24-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 13 of the 38 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (34.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Los Angeles has a 10-17 record (winning just 37% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-27-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels are 25-26-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 55 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .306.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jung will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .277 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 40th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Nimmo takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .245 with a .435 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Burger has recorded at least one base hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has four home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 43 hits with a .404 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .239 and slugging .483.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 106th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Jorge Soler is batting .213 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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