FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 9/9/25

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

George Kirby, Mariners ($10,000)

The normally consistent George Kirby has been all over the place this season. That's been true of late, too, and it's reflected in his last five FanDuel outputs -- minus-12, 37, 28, 5 and 52. I'm guessing the masses won't be thrilled to dive in at his five-digit salary, but he's my SP1 tonight. He's in pitcher-friendly Seattle to take on the St. Louis Cardinals, a team that's next to last in wOBA over the last 30 days (.279) with the second-highest K rate in the split (25.3%). The Cards' implied total is a slate-low 3.1. Kirby can give us a ceiling performance.

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers ($8,900)

Emmet Sheehan checks several boxes today. The matchup is definitely there as he hosts the Colorado Rockies. The Rox have scored two combined runs over their last two games and carry a lowly 3.4-run implied total. Sheehan's underlying numbers are excellent, including a 3.64 SIERA, 27.6% strikeout rate and 14.9% swinging-strike rate. Our MLB DFS projections rank him as the night's SP1, and when you factor in salary, he's the best point-per-dollar play.

Will Warren, Yankees ($8,200)

Will Warren is a solid value play. For the season, he's pitched to a 4.05 SIERA and 24.7% strikeout rate. Despite a tough Yankee Stadium matchup with a good Detroit Tigers offense, Warren is firmly on my radar due to him netting at least 30 FanDuel points in five of his past eight starts, including a 45-point outburst in early August.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,800), Freddie Freeman ($3,500), Max Muncy ($3,300) and Michael Conforto ($2,600)

The Los Angeles Dodgers flopped as a popular stack last night. Well, they're going to be popular again as they boast a slate-high 5.9-run implied total for a date with German Marquez. Through 107.2 frames this season, Marquez owns a 5.11 SIERA and 14.9% strikeout rate. Yikes. Everyone in the Dodgers' lineup is in play, but Max Muncy is one of my favorite plays on the slate. He made his IL return yesterday and has a gaudy .414 wOBA versus right-handers in 2025.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Alex Bregman ($3,600), Trevor Story ($3,500), Romy Gonzalez ($3,200) and Ceddanne Rafaela ($2,900)

The Boston Red Sox are in homer-happy Sacramento and will be up against southpaw Jeffrey Springs. Boston's 5.2-run implied total is tied for the second-best clip on the slate. Ceddanne Rafaela and Romy Gonzalez will be core pieces to my Boston stacks. Gonzalez is eligible at 1B, 2B and 3B, and he's generated a .411 wOBA against left-handers this season. Rafaela has a 43.4% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,700), Ben Rice ($3,200), Trent Grisham ($3,400) and Jazz Chisholm ($3,700)

The New York Yankees (4.8 implied total) are at home versus Casey Mize. Lefties have a 45.9% fly-ball rate against Mize this season, and that puts him in a difficult spot against this lineup in the Bronx. Ben Rice is super appealing at his salary. Rice produced a .905 OPS in August and ranks in at least the 94th percentile in all of expected wOBA, average exit velocity and Statcast hard-hit rate. Grisham has a .383 wOBA and 48.1% fly-ball rate against RHPs.

