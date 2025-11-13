Marquise Brown Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown will take on the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Denver Broncos (179.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Brown for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and information for you below.

Marquise Brown Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.86

33.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 62.9 fantasy points this season (seven per game), Brown is the 36th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 135th among all players.

In his last three games, Brown has amassed 14.7 total fantasy points (4.9 per game), reeling in four balls (on nine targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Brown has been targeted 21 times, with 12 receptions for 180 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 36 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, as he posted 16.5 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed four passes on four targets for 45 yards and two TDs.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed just two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this season.

