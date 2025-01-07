Marquette vs Georgetown Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2, 4-0 Big East) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (12-2, 3-0 Big East), who have won five straight.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (95.8%)

Marquette vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered eight times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

Georgetown has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

At home, the Golden Eagles have a better record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-3-0).

Last season, the Hoyas were 6-13-0 at home against the spread (.316 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Marquette has one win against the spread in conference play this season.

Marquette vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been listed as the moneyline favorite 10 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Golden Eagles have not lost in four games this year when favored by -952 or better on the moneyline.

Georgetown is 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Hoyas have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +610 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 90.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game with a +210 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.4 points per game (71st in college basketball) and allows 66.4 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Kam Jones' 20.3 points per game lead Marquette and rank 14th in the nation.

Georgetown has a +177 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.6 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and is allowing 63.0 per contest to rank 20th in college basketball.

Thomas Sorber's team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 222nd in college basketball.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 270th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 30.8 per outing.

David Joplin averages 5.5 rebounds per game (ranking 452nd in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are collecting 34.6 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Sorber averages 8.1 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) to lead the Hoyas.

Marquette's 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 47th in college basketball, and the 85.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 71st in college basketball.

The Hoyas' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 169th in college basketball, and the 80.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in college basketball.

