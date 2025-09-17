Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (71-80) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-110)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSFL

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-164) | COL: (+138)

MIA: (-164) | COL: (+138) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

MIA: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 2-1, 2.73 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-4, 9.88 ERA

The Marlins will call on Ryan Weathers (2-1) against the Rockies and McCade Brown (0-4). Weathers and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Weathers' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for four Brown starts this season -- they lost every game.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (60%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Marlins, Colorado is the underdog at +138, and Miami is -164 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Marlins are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -110 to cover.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

Marlins versus Rockies on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those contests.

Miami has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 147 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 83-64-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 37-106 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25.9% of those games).

Colorado has gone 30-91 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (24.8%).

The Rockies have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-78-5).

The Rockies have gone 59-88-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .369.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 95th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .280/.339/.353 this season and a team-best OPS of .692.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 114 hits and is batting .230 this season.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Eric Wagaman has been key for Miami with 113 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .384.

Wagaman enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 137 hits with a .524 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Rockies. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 31st in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Jordan Beck has put up a team-high .330 on-base percentage.

Tyler Freeman is batting .279 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

