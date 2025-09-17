Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies.
Marlins vs Rockies Game Info
- Miami Marlins (71-80) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-110)
- Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and FDSFL
Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIA: (-164) | COL: (+138)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 2-1, 2.73 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-4, 9.88 ERA
The Marlins will call on Ryan Weathers (2-1) against the Rockies and McCade Brown (0-4). Weathers and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Weathers' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for four Brown starts this season -- they lost every game.
Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Marlins win (60%)
Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Marlins, Colorado is the underdog at +138, and Miami is -164 playing on the road.
Marlins vs Rockies Spread
- The Marlins are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -110 to cover.
Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under
- Marlins versus Rockies on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Marlins have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those contests.
- Miami has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 147 opportunities.
- The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 83-64-0 in 147 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have gone 37-106 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25.9% of those games).
- Colorado has gone 30-91 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (24.8%).
- The Rockies have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-78-5).
- The Rockies have gone 59-88-0 ATS this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .369.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 95th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .280/.339/.353 this season and a team-best OPS of .692.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.
- Agustin Ramirez has 114 hits and is batting .230 this season.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Eric Wagaman has been key for Miami with 113 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .384.
- Wagaman enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has racked up 137 hits with a .524 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Rockies. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 31st in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- Mickey Moniak is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- Jordan Beck has put up a team-high .330 on-base percentage.
- Tyler Freeman is batting .279 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.
Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head
- 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
