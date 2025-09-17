Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-67) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (91-61)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | PHI: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | PHI: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-178)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 4-4, 2.79 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 14-6, 4.03 ERA

The probable starters are Blake Snell (4-4) for the Dodgers and Jesus Luzardo (14-6) for the Phillies. Snell and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Snell's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Phillies have a 14-15-0 record against the spread in Luzardo's starts. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Luzardo's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.4%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Phillies moneyline has Los Angeles as a -142 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +120 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Phillies are -178 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +146.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Phillies on Sept. 17 is 8. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 74 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 61-44 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 149 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 63-86-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 13-14 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 4-5 (44.4%).

The Phillies have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-75-9).

The Phillies have collected a 76-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 161 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .611. He's batting .282.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, six walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualifying players, he is 54th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Betts takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 153 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .277 with a .318 OBP and 81 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .476 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has a team-high OBP (.372), and leads the Phillies in hits (138). He's batting .245 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Schwarber takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, four home runs, 11 walks and nine RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .265 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .256.

Nick Castellanos has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .252.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

