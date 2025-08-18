Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Marlins vs Cardinals Game Info

Miami Marlins (59-65) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-64)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSMW

Marlins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-134) | STL: (+114)

MIA: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194)

MIA: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Marlins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-3, 3.58 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-10, 4.08 ERA

The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-3) for the Marlins and Matthew Liberatore (6-10) for the Cardinals. When Perez starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 10-11-0 record against the spread in Liberatore's starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 6-2 in those games.

Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50%)

Prediction: Cardinals win (50%)

Marlins vs Cardinals Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +114 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Cardinals Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -194 to cover.

Marlins vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Marlins-Cardinals on Aug. 18, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.

This season Miami has been victorious one time in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 120 chances this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 71-49-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have gone 31-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.7% of those games).

St. Louis is 14-22 (winning just 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-54-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 61-59-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He has a .300 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 137th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 149th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.287/.439.

Eric Wagaman is batting .235 with a .284 OBP and 40 RBI for Miami this season.

Wagaman heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up 111 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .283 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with a .348 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .402 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .255.

Masyn Winn is batting .263 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Marlins vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2024: 10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/19/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

