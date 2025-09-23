Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will take on the 10th-ranked passing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (183 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Andrews' next game against the Chiefs, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mark Andrews Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.73

37.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

With 22.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), Andrews is the seventh-ranked player at the TE position and 123rd among all players.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Andrews caught six balls on six targets for 91 yardstwo touchdowns, good for 21.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.