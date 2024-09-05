Mark Andrews 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mark Andrews was the third-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 1.4 fantasy points last week. Continue reading for further stats and projections on this Baltimore Ravens player.

Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 90.4 163 11 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 142.8 90 3

Mark Andrews 2023 Game-by-Game

Andrews accumulated 20.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Cleveland Browns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1.4 2 2 14 0

Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens threw the football on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Andrews' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mark Andrews 61 45 544 6 14 Zay Flowers 108 77 858 5 13 Isaiah Likely 40 30 411 5 7 Nelson Agholor 45 35 381 4 7

