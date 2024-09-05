Mark Andrews 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Mark Andrews was the third-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 1.4 fantasy points last week. Continue reading for further stats and projections on this Baltimore Ravens player.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Mark Andrews Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Andrews' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|90.4
|163
|11
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|142.8
|90
|3
Mark Andrews 2023 Game-by-Game
Andrews accumulated 20.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Cleveland Browns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|1.4
|2
|2
|14
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Mark Andrews vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens threw the football on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Andrews' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mark Andrews
|61
|45
|544
|6
|14
|Zay Flowers
|108
|77
|858
|5
|13
|Isaiah Likely
|40
|30
|411
|5
|7
|Nelson Agholor
|45
|35
|381
|4
|7
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.