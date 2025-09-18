Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Kansas City Royals.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (83-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-76)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-124) | KC: (+106)

SEA: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

SEA: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 9-8, 3.76 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-11, 4.95 ERA

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (9-8) against the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (5-11). Castillo and his team are 13-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team is 13-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 14-10-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Royals are 7-7 in Lorenzen's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58.4%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Mariners are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -150 to cover.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

Mariners versus Royals on Sept. 18 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (58.7%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 51-29 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 79 of their 146 opportunities.

In 146 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 64-82-0 against the spread.

The Royals have a 39-48 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 23-36 (39%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-83-2).

The Royals have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 72-77-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 137 hits and an OBP of .361 this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .590.

He is 99th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Raleigh will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season. He's batting .271.

His batting average ranks 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Rodriguez enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with seven doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .283 with a .449 slugging percentage and 86 RBI this year.

Naylor has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a walk and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .224 with a .297 OBP and 109 RBI for Seattle this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 167 hits with a .500 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Royals. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 12th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Maikel Garcia has a .354 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .458.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .263 with 27 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks.

Salvador Perez has 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 23 walks while batting .237.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

9/16/2025: 12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/1/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/15/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

