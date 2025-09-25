Mariners vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Rockies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (89-69) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-115)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and COLR

Mariners vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-205) | COL: (+172)

SEA: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

SEA: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Mariners) vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 2-5, 0.00 ERA

The Rockies will look to Blalock (2-5, 5.87), while the Mariners' starter for this game has yet to be announced. The Rockies have a 4-6-0 ATS record in Blalock's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 2-8 in Blalock's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (75.2%)

Mariners vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -205 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Rockies are -126 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +105.

Mariners vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Rockies game on Sept. 25 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 65 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 12-2 when favored by -205 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 83 of 153 chances this season.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 69-84-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 38 of the 148 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25.7%).

Colorado has a record of 16-71 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (18.4%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-81-5 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have gone 62-91-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 144 hits and an OBP of .361, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .598.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 67 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Josh Naylor is batting .292 with a .459 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Naylor brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .410 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .229 with a .302 OBP and 114 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .517 and has 145 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 91st and he is 13th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .270 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Jordan Beck has accumulated an on-base percentage of .324, a team-high for the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .281 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Mariners vs Rockies Head to Head

9/24/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/23/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/21/2024: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2024: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/20/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/15/2023: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/14/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!