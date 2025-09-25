Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (86-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (85-73)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSDET

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-164) | DET: (+138)

CLE: (-164) | DET: (+138) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154)

CLE: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 3-0, 2.08 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

Parker Messick (3-0) will take the mound for the Guardians in this matchup. The Tigers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. When Messick starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Messick's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.6%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Cleveland is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +138 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -154 to cover.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Tigers on Sept. 25, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (64.6%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 154 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 85-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 20 of the 41 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.8%).

Detroit has gone 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (37.5%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-67-6).

The Tigers have gone 70-81-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 164 hits and an OBP of .360 this season. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season. He's batting .277.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Kwan has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .234 with a .453 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Angel Martinez is batting .228 with a .270 OBP and 45 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has racked up a team-best .363 on-base percentage. He's batting .259 and slugging .394.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 15th and he is 110th in slugging.

Riley Greene paces his team with 154 hits and has a club-best .496 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .241 with 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks.

Zach McKinstry has 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .260.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

