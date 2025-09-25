Angels vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Angels vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (71-87) vs. Kansas City Royals (79-79)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSKC

Angels vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-108) | KC: (-108)

LAA: (-108) | KC: (-108) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-178) | KC: -1.5 (+146)

LAA: +1.5 (-178) | KC: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Angels vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris (Angels) - 1-2, 6.52 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 6-11, 4.70 ERA

The probable pitchers are Mitch Farris (1-2) for the Angels and Michael Lorenzen (6-11) for the Royals. Farris' team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Farris' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals are 15-10-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 8-7 in those games.

Angels vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (55.7%)

Angels vs Royals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -108 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Royals Spread

Angels vs Royals Over/Under

Angels versus Royals, on Sept. 25, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Angels vs Royals Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (50%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 19 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 83 of their 156 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 82-74-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 41-50 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Kansas City has a 41-50 record (winning 45.1% of its games).

The Royals have played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-86-2).

The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 76-80-0 against the spread.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .477, fueled by 69 extra-base hits. He has a .228 batting average and an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 137th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ward has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with six home runs and six RBIs.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 120 hits. He is batting .235 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average ranks 120th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 129th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 128 hits.

Mike Trout has 101 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a slugging percentage of .498 and has 176 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 12th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia's .352 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .452.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .267 with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 48 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .241 with 34 doubles, 30 home runs and 26 walks.

Angels vs Royals Head to Head

9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

