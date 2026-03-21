March Madness Player Props Today: 3 Best Bets and Predictions for Saturday’s Games
3 Best Player Props for Saturday March Madness College Basketball
Saturday’s NCAA Tournament slate features a full day of Round of 32 action — and that means tighter rotations, heavier minutes for starters, and clear edges in the player prop market.
Using confirmed starting lineups and matchups, here are the 3 best player props to target for Saturday’s March Madness games.
Best Prop #1: Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) — Over Points
Matchup: Saint Louis vs. Michigan
Spread: Michigan -12.5
Total: 161.5
Avila is the clear focal point of Saint Louis’ offense and one of the highest-usage players on the entire slate.
Why this works:
- Elite usage rate as Saint Louis’ primary scorer and interior presence
- High total (161.5) → strong scoring environment
- Underdog game script → increased shot volume
Even in a tough matchup, Avila’s role ensures he gets consistent touches and scoring opportunities.
Best Bet: Robbie Avila Over Points
Robbie Avila (SLU) - Total Points
Best Prop #2: Graham Ike (Gonzaga) — Over Points
Matchup: Texas vs. Gonzaga
Spread: Gonzaga -6.5
Total: 147.5
Ike is Gonzaga’s most reliable scoring option in the frontcourt and should be a focal point offensively.
Why this works:
- Texas lacks consistent interior size to fully contain him
- High involvement in half-court sets
- Competitive spread → full minutes + late-game usage
In games expected to stay close, primary scorers like Ike tend to see elevated shot volume late.
Best Bet: Graham Ike Over Points
Graham Ike (GONZ) - Total Points
Best Prop #3: Jeremy Fears (Michigan State) — Over Assists
Matchup: Louisville vs. Michigan State
Spread: Michigan State -4.5
Total: 151.0
Fears operates as Michigan State’s primary ball-handler and facilitator.
Why this works:
- High assist potential in a projected competitive game
- Michigan State offense relies on guard distribution
- Louisville’s defensive structure allows ball movement opportunities
In close games, assist props are often more reliable than points due to consistent involvement.
Best Bet: Jeremy Fears Over Assists
Jeremy Fears Jr. (MSU) - Total Points
Honorable Mention Prop
Pop Isaacs (Texas A&M) — Over Points
Matchup: Texas A&M vs. Houston
- Primary scorer for Texas A&M
- High shot volume, especially when trailing
- Houston defense is elite, but volume can still drive overs
Why These Props Stand Out
These selections focus on three key edges:
- Usage: Offenses run through these players
- Minutes: Starters play extended minutes in March
- Game Script: Close games and underdog roles increase opportunity
In tournament settings, props tied to role and volume outperform efficiency-based plays.
Final Thoughts
Saturday’s slate is one of the best environments for player props because:
- Rotations tighten
- Stars handle more possessions
- Game scripts become more predictable
Focusing on primary scorers and lead guards is the most consistent way to find value.
Best Player Props Recap
- Robbie Avila Over Points
- Graham Ike Over Points
- Jeremy Fears Over Assists
Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.