March Madness Player Props Today: 3 Best Bets and Predictions for Saturday’s Games

3 Best Player Props for Saturday March Madness College Basketball

Saturday’s NCAA Tournament slate features a full day of Round of 32 action — and that means tighter rotations, heavier minutes for starters, and clear edges in the player prop market.

Using confirmed starting lineups and matchups, here are the 3 best player props to target for Saturday’s March Madness games.

Best Prop #1: Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) — Over Points

Matchup: Saint Louis vs. Michigan

Spread: Michigan -12.5

Total: 161.5

Avila is the clear focal point of Saint Louis’ offense and one of the highest-usage players on the entire slate.

Why this works:

Elite usage rate as Saint Louis’ primary scorer and interior presence

High total (161.5) → strong scoring environment

Underdog game script → increased shot volume

Even in a tough matchup, Avila’s role ensures he gets consistent touches and scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Robbie Avila Over Points

Robbie Avila (SLU) - Total Points Robbie Avila (SLU) Over @ Robbie Avila (SLU) Under Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Prop #2: Graham Ike (Gonzaga) — Over Points

Matchup: Texas vs. Gonzaga

Spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Total: 147.5

Ike is Gonzaga’s most reliable scoring option in the frontcourt and should be a focal point offensively.

Why this works:

Texas lacks consistent interior size to fully contain him

High involvement in half-court sets

Competitive spread → full minutes + late-game usage

In games expected to stay close, primary scorers like Ike tend to see elevated shot volume late.

Best Bet: Graham Ike Over Points

Graham Ike (GONZ) - Total Points Graham Ike (GONZ) Over @ Graham Ike (GONZ) Under Mar 21 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Prop #3: Jeremy Fears (Michigan State) — Over Assists

Matchup: Louisville vs. Michigan State

Spread: Michigan State -4.5

Total: 151.0

Fears operates as Michigan State’s primary ball-handler and facilitator.

Why this works:

High assist potential in a projected competitive game

Michigan State offense relies on guard distribution

Louisville’s defensive structure allows ball movement opportunities

In close games, assist props are often more reliable than points due to consistent involvement.

Best Bet: Jeremy Fears Over Assists

Jeremy Fears Jr. (MSU) - Total Points Jeremy Fears Jr. (MSU) Over @ Jeremy Fears Jr. (MSU) Under Mar 21 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Honorable Mention Prop

Pop Isaacs (Texas A&M) — Over Points

Matchup: Texas A&M vs. Houston

Primary scorer for Texas A&M

High shot volume, especially when trailing

Houston defense is elite, but volume can still drive overs

Why These Props Stand Out

These selections focus on three key edges:

Usage: Offenses run through these players

Offenses run through these players Minutes: Starters play extended minutes in March

Starters play extended minutes in March Game Script: Close games and underdog roles increase opportunity

In tournament settings, props tied to role and volume outperform efficiency-based plays.

Final Thoughts

Saturday’s slate is one of the best environments for player props because:

Rotations tighten

Stars handle more possessions

Game scripts become more predictable

Focusing on primary scorers and lead guards is the most consistent way to find value.

Best Player Props Recap

Robbie Avila Over Points

Graham Ike Over Points

Jeremy Fears Over Assists

Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.