Mariners vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Braves Game Info

Seattle Mariners (17-19) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-11)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and BravesVsn

Mariners vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | ATL: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | ATL: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | ATL: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | ATL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 4-2, 3.00 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 3-1, 1.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (4-2) for the Mariners and Bryce Elder (3-1) for the Braves. Kirby and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Braves have gone 4-3-0 against the spread when Elder starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Elder start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57%)

Mariners vs Braves Moneyline

The Mariners vs Braves moneyline has Seattle as a -142 favorite, while Atlanta is a +120 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Braves Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Atlanta is -176 to cover.

Mariners vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Braves on May 5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (50%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won nine of 17 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 36 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 12-24-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-3).

Atlanta has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +120 or longer.

The Braves have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-3).

The Braves have gone 25-11-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.367) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .273 batting average while slugging .430.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 57th, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Rodriguez takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .318 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .258 with a .375 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 20 hits.

Crawford brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .222 with two home runs, nine walks and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated 42 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .300 and slugging .664 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He is 26th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Olson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Drake Baldwin paces his team with a .392 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .531 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .313.

His batting average ranks 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has a .561 slugging percentage, which leads the Braves.

Michael Harris II is batting .318 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Mariners vs Braves Head to Head

5/4/2026: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/7/2025: 18-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

18-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/6/2025: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/30/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/21/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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