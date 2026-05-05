Spurs vs. Timberwolves Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 6

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN

The San Antonio Spurs are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Timberwolves lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -9.5 215.5 -360 +290

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (70.4%)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Spurs are 43-34-4 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 24 times in 42 games when playing on the road.

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under in 18 of 40 home games (45%), compared to 18 of 42 road games (42.9%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (34.1%, 14 of 41) compared to away (56.1%, 23 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 boards.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Julius Randle gives the Timberwolves 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 28.8 points per game from Anthony Edwards, plus 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Timberwolves get 10.9 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Jaden McDaniels averages 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

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