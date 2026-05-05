Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5
Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (16-17) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-16)
- Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet PT
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | PIT: (+110)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | PIT: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 3.03 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-3, 4.97 ERA
The Diamondbacks will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) against the Pirates and Bubba Chandler (1-3). Rodríguez's team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Chandler's starts. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Chandler starts this season -- they lost both.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (50.9%)
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +110, and Arizona is -130 playing at home.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates are -194 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +160.
Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under
- Diamondbacks versus Pirates on May 5 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
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Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Arizona has won three of five games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 20 of 33 chances this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 21-12-0 against the spread in their 33 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Pirates have won five of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Pirates have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-15-0).
- The Pirates have put together an 18-16-0 record ATS this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ildemaro Vargas has 39 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .657. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .382 batting average, as well.
- He is first in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Corbin Carroll is hitting .273 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.
- Geraldo Perdomo has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Nolan Arenado has been key for Arizona with 30 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .440.
- Arenado takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
- Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .308 with five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .393.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.
- Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .404, a team-best for the Pirates.
- Brandon Lowe leads his team with 28 hits.
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