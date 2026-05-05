Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-17) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-16)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet PT

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | PIT: +1.5 (-194)

ARI: -1.5 (+160) | PIT: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 3.03 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-3, 4.97 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) against the Pirates and Bubba Chandler (1-3). Rodríguez's team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Chandler's starts. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Chandler starts this season -- they lost both.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +110, and Arizona is -130 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates are -194 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +160.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Pirates on May 5 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won three of five games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 20 of 33 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 21-12-0 against the spread in their 33 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won five of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-15-0).

The Pirates have put together an 18-16-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has 39 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .657. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .382 batting average, as well.

He is first in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .273 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has been key for Arizona with 30 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .440.

Arenado takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .308 with five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .404, a team-best for the Pirates.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 28 hits.

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