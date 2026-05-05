Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (13-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and CHSN

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | CHW: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | CHW: (-102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-200) | CHW: -1.5 (+164)

LAA: +1.5 (-200) | CHW: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Angels) vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-3, 0.00 ERA

The White Sox will hand the ball to Fedde (0-3, 5.49), while the Angels' starting pitcher for this game has not been announced. The White Sox have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Fedde's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in four of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (57.7%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-White Sox, Los Angeles is the favorite at -116, and Chicago is -102 playing on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The White Sox are +164 to cover, while the Angels are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Angels-White Sox game on May 5 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 17-18-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have gone 14-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Chicago has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-0).

The White Sox have collected a 19-14-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.422) and total hits (31) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .532.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 87th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .256 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Schanuel heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles.

Jorge Soler has 27 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.326/.453.

Zach Neto has been key for Los Angeles with 30 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has racked up a team-best OBP (.377), while leading the White Sox in hits (30). He's batting .240 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 34th and he is eighth in slugging.

Miguel Vargas has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 126th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Colson Montgomery has five doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .226.

Chase Meidroth's .344 slugging percentage leads his team.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

5/4/2026: 6-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/29/2026: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/28/2026: 5-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/3/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/2/2025: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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