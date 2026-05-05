Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Mets facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (13-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SNY

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-172) | COL: (+144)

NYM: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114)

NYM: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114) Total: 10 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-3, 3.52 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-3, 6.09 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (1-3) versus the Rockies and Michael Lorenzen (2-3). When Peralta starts, his team is 1-6-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-4. The Rockies have gone 5-2-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (63.5%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while New York is a -172 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Mets are -105 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -114.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Rockies on May 5 is 10. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 12-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-22).

Colorado has gone 6-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (27.3%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-20-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 20-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.313) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He has a .236 batting average and an on-base percentage of .273.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 155th, and he is 155th in slugging.

Juan Soto has four doubles, three home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .301 and slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .407.

Mark Vientos is batting .250 with a .432 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Vientos heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Carson Benge has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .192 this season.

Benge has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .231 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has a .745 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Moniak heads into this matchup on a 17-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield paces his team with a .412 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Hunter Goodman paces the Rockies with 29 hits.

Troy Johnston's .381 OBP and .449 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

5/4/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/26/2026: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2026: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/24/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/8/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 6/7/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

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