Knicks vs. 76ers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 6

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The New York Knicks are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Knicks hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 215.5 -280 +230

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (75.2%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 82 games this season, they have 40 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 41 times in 82 opportunities (50%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (27-13-0) than it has in road tilts (15-26-1).

At home, the Knicks exceed the over/under 47.5% of the time (19 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of games on the road (18 of 42 contests).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have finished over less frequently at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 3 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart averages 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in NBA).

The 76ers are getting 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

The 76ers receive 13.4 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

The 76ers are getting 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

Andre Drummond averages 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

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