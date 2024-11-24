Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 24

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (8-9-3)

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-182) Utah Hockey Club (+150) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (65.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Utah Hockey Club are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Utah Hockey Club, on November 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!