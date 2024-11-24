NHL
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 24
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Hockey Club.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (8-9-3)
- Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-182)
|Utah Hockey Club (+150)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (65.6%)
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Utah Hockey Club are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Utah Hockey Club, on November 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +150 underdog on the road.