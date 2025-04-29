FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (45-30-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN

Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-170)Senators (+140)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -188.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Senators game on April 29, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline

  • The Maple Leafs vs Senators moneyline has Toronto as a -170 favorite, while Ottawa is a +140 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup