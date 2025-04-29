Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Ottawa Senators.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (45-30-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN

Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-170) Senators (+140) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -188.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Senators game on April 29, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline

The Maple Leafs vs Senators moneyline has Toronto as a -170 favorite, while Ottawa is a +140 underdog on the road.

