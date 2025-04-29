NHL
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (45-30-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN
Maple Leafs vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Senators (+140)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Senators Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -188.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Senators game on April 29, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Maple Leafs vs Senators Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Senators moneyline has Toronto as a -170 favorite, while Ottawa is a +140 underdog on the road.