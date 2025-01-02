Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-13-2) vs. New York Islanders (14-17-7)

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-114) Islanders (-105) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (63.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -265 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +210.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Islanders on January 2 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Islanders, Toronto is the favorite at -114, and New York is -105 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!