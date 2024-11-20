menu item
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-5-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-130)Golden Knights (+108)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (62.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -230 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +184.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Golden Knights on November 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Maple Leafs, Vegas is the underdog at +108, and Toronto is -130 playing at home.

