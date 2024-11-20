Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-5-2)

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-130) Golden Knights (+108) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (62.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -230 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +184.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Golden Knights on November 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +114 and the under -140.

Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Maple Leafs, Vegas is the underdog at +108, and Toronto is -130 playing at home.

