Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (75-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-90)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and CHSN

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-174) | CHW: (+146)

CLE: (-174) | CHW: (+146) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154)

CLE: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 9-11, 4.69 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-4, 3.15 ERA

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (9-11) against the White Sox and Martin Perez (1-4). Bibee and his team are 16-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bibee's team is 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 6-2-0 ATS record in Pérez's eight starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-5 record in Pérez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (51.8%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -174 favorite at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +128 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -154.

Guardians versus White Sox, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (62.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has been a -174 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every time.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 143 opportunities.

The Guardians are 76-67-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have a 53-86 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.1% of those games).

Chicago has a 21-47 record (winning just 30.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-67-8).

The White Sox have covered 57.7% of their games this season, going 82-60-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 152 hits and an OBP of .358, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season. He's batting .276.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging in MLB.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .240 with a .476 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Manzardo has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Angel Martinez has 10 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-best .316 on-base percentage. He's batting .233 and slugging .401.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 130th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a slugging percentage of .436 and has 124 hits, both team-high marks for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 43 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

